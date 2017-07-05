Will there be a Clash after Qatar Rejection on List of Demands?

On early Wednesday, Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies said that they had received response from Qatar regarding their list of demands to continue relations, but Doha mentioned the list as Non-realistic. The Saudi foreign minister Adel Al-Jubeir had received the Kuwaiti state minister Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah Al-Sabah and delivered the official Qatari response about the list of demands from the boycotting countries. The Saudi foreign ministry also informed on Twitter that the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain met in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on 5th June. They all cut their ties with Qatar and later delivered a list of their 13 demands. They blamed Qatar for providing support to extremism and being very close to Saudi Arabian regional arch-rival Iran, but Qatar had powerfully rejected the allegations. The requirements of demands include stop support the Ikhwan Ul-Muslimeen group, closing of Al-Jazeera and decrease diplomatic relations with Iran, and close a Turkish military base in the emirate.

Their initial deadline of 10 days was ended on Sunday and now they have offered more 48 hours to Qatar to fulfill their demands following a request from Kuwait as Kuwait is acting as a mediator in the current Arab crisis. The Saudi foreign ministry also tweeted that these 4 countries have received Qatari response from Kuwait prior to end the given extended time period and it will be well responded at the perfect time. The foreign minister from these 4 countries will arrange a meeting on Wednesday in Cairo at 1100 GMT in order to discuss their next steps. The Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Muhammad Bin Abdul Rehman Al-Thani handed over the official response of Qatar to Kuwait and said that the list of demands “is not actionable and non-realistic”. It is not related to terrorism but it is to shutdown the freedom of speech and it will not be accepted. These 4 countries also ordered Qatari citizens to leave their countries and taking various steps against Qatari financial institutions and companies.