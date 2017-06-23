Why the EU Delegation Met with the President and PM of Kurdistan in Erbil?

The President Masoud Barzani and the Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government Nechirvan Barzani met with a special delegation from European Union embassies and consulates arrived in Erbil. On Thursday, the Kurdistan Regional government issued a statement that Barzani welcomed a special delegation from European Union embassies and consulates. The delegation was headed by the EU Ambassador to Iraq Patrick Simonnet. The delegation will discuss on the expected upcoming referendum in Kurdistan and relations between Baghdad & Erbil, including the current security situation in the region, especially the elimination of Islamic State terrorist group. The delegation stressed that dialogue between Baghdad and Erbil should conclude reasonable solutions. The delegation also added that the fight against ISIS should be on top priority and European Union prefers to resume dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad. The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government said in the meeting that Erbil and Baghdad should start meaningful dialogue about future relations and solutions regarding issues.

The Kurdish Prime Minister confirmed that the top priority of Kurdistan Regional Government is to fight & eliminate ISIS militants and we will not change it, but the referendum should be considered a lawful right of the people in the Kurdistan Region. The delegation also met with the President of Kurdistan Masoud Barzani. The KRP (Kurdistan Region’s Presidency) issued a statement that a number of representatives from the KDP (Kurdistan Democratic Party), the KIU (Kurdistan Islamic Union), the PUK (Patriotic Union of Kurdistan) and several other parties attended the meeting. The head of delegation Simmonet said that all political parties in the Kurdistan Region should reach an agreement between Baghdad and Erbil. Point to be noted that foreign ministers of European Union met on 19th June 2017 and they discouraged the Kurdistan Region from conducting a referendum regarding the independence of Kurdistan, which has set to be held on 25 Sep 2017.