Why Iraqi People will be deported from Germany?

The Development Minister of Germany Gerd Mueller has announced that Germany has planned to allocate 150 million U.S dollars for three years. This amount will be used for migrants and asylum seekers needed to leave Germany and return to their homeland. A program of assistance will be launched by the German government estimated 150 million Euros and this amount will be utilize for those who don’t have sufficient condition to stay in Germany or needed to go back their countries. Gred Mueller said in a press interview to the newspaper “Ooesbergr Ogheimaina” that German government has planned to give 50 million Euros per year and 150 million Euros have been allocated for this program of deportation. Most of the people are Afghans, Balkans and a large number of Iraqi people. There are a large number of people with rejection to their asylum requests and the people who need to leave Germany for various reasons.

Mueller explained that German government has been performed their role in helping them to begin their new life in their home countries. He pointed out that we will offer them education, training, assistance and employment opportunities. He added that more than 900,000 were found asylum seekers in the year 2015 and it created most critical situation for immigration issue. The German Chancellor Angela Merkel also obliged a large number of migrants last year from Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. The German magazine “Der Spiegel” also indicated that the first mass deportation will take place on 15th December 2016 and a large number of Afghans who experienced rejection in asylum seeking will be deported according the agreement with Kabul. At least one million immigrants from Africa, Middle East and other regions will be deported from Germany in the next two years. A large number of Iraqi people will also be deported in the beginning of 2017.