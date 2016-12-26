Why Iraq has Terminated Oil-For-Food Program of the United Nations?

The spokesman of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Ahmed Jamal issued a statement that the foreign ministry of Iraq has completed 6 rounds of negotiations on major issues with the General Secretariat of the United Nations.

The foreign ministry also discussed on the views of contracts in Paris and New York to implement one of security decision No. 1958/ 2010 of the Board and safe exit of Iraq from Chapter VII, it belongs to the Iraqi agreement to terminate the program of oil-for-food & medicine. The permanent Iraqi Representative of UN Ambassador, Muhammad Ali Hakim headed the Iraqi negotiation team. He finalized in forming a team of experts and advisers from the Ministry of Justice and the General Secretariat of the Iraqi Council of Ministers. The team worked hard to finalize an agreement through which they resolved the external financial issues regarding the oil-for-food & medicine. It would restore a handsome amount for Iraq estimated at 145 million U.S dollars.

Point to be noted that Iraq has fulfilled the commitment prior to make the final decision about his exit from the Chapter VII. The oil-for-food program was issued by the United Nations with the Security Council Resolution 986 of 1995. This program granted Iraq to export its specific amount of oil in order to buy humanitarian needs for Iraqi citizens under the guidance of the United Nations. It is important that UN Security Council had imposed comprehensive sanctions on Iraq in the month of August 1990 due to the invasion of Kuwait. Those sanctions generated more troubles and the civilian population of Iraq suffered with basic humanitarian needs. So, the UN Security Council passed a resolution No. 986 in the year 1995 and included a formula named oil-for-food as a temporary support for Iraq. This formula provided a handsome humanitarian support for Iraqi people.