Why Al-Abadi Needs U.S Troops in Iraq after Termination of Daesh?

The commander of Iraqi armed forces Haider Al-Abadi has confirmed that Iraqi security forces are fighting bravely and defeating Daesh organization and other terrorist groups. He pointed out that Iraq needs support from the United States on just 3 elements. He delivered his words during an interview with Fox News that there will be a whitewash of Daesh and other militant groups from Iraq in the next couple of weeks and entire terrorist groups will be eliminated very soon. He stressed that Iraqi armed forces are moving victoriously and terminating Daesh and other terrorist groups from Iraqi territory along with a handsome U.S support. He said that Iraqi government needs a handsome support from the U.S troops in order to provide logistical support, intelligence and training for Iraqi security forces. He added that Iraq needs U.S troops in Iraq regarding above mentioned 3 major elements. He also confirmed that Iraq will need fewer amount of support from the U.S troops after the elimination of Daesh organization and other terrorist groups from Iraq.

At the other hand, MP for the coalition of state law Muhammad Chihod said in a statement that Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi doesn’t have the authority to support in keeping a significant amount of U.S troops in Iraq after the elimination of Daesh. He added that there will be no reason to keep the American troops or U.S advisers in Iraq after the elimination of Daesh organization and other terrorist groups from Iraq. He said that the remarks of Al-Abadi on this issue will not be acceptable because keeping U.S troops in Iraq is not the right or authority of Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi. He confirmed that keeping American or any other foreign troops in Iraq will be authorized after the approval by the Iraqi Parliament. He pointed out that Al-Abadi is following the statement of U.S Defense Secretary James Mattis, as he said to keep a part of U.S troops in Iraq after the termination of Daesh and other militant groups from Iraq.