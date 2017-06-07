We will not Allow Anyone to Cross Iraqi-Syrian Border: Al-Abadi

On Tuesday, the Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi has confirmed that Iraqi government will not authorize anyone to cross the Iraqi-Syrian border. He further added in his weekly press briefing that Iraq doesn’t need to participate into any kind of conflict inside Syrian territory. He said that the top priority of our joint forces is to protect Iraqi civilians and processes of liberation, and we are working in coordination with the Kurdistan region officials in order to maintain the security and considerable amount of cooperation in defeating Daesh organization. Al-Abadi pointed out that the operations of our military forces are continuing to liberate the western province of Anbar and safe evacuation of Iraqi people from battle fields and shift them into safe camps. He pointed out that the Iraqi security forces are well prepared to fight against any kind of offense or crimp from Daesh against Iraqi security forces.

Al-Abadi also pointed out regarding the relations between Kuwait and Iraq. He said that both countries have succeeded to restore the balance in resolving a number of issues and problems. The Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Abadi expressed his feelings regarding the tensions happening between the Qatar and UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain. He said in his weekly press briefing that Iraqi government is much worried about recently raised issues in the region. He stressed that entire Arab countries in the region have realized the threat of terrorism in every state. Al-Abadi also expressed readiness of Iraq to cooperate with any country in the region needs to eliminate terrorism and showing willingness in the fight against terrorism. He added that terrorism shouldn’t be linked to a specific party or sector, but it aims to target entire forms of life. The Iraqi Prime Minister has shown his satisfaction and indicated that Kuwait and Iraq have succeeded in restoring dialogues and resolving the pending issues between both countries.