Total Oil Exports in September and an increase in Customs Revenues

The Iraqi Oil Ministry issued a statement that the total exported quantities of crude oil for the month of September was amounted to 103 million, 10 thousand and 306 barrels, with revenues of 6 billion and 89 million and 244 one thousand dollars. The oil was extracted from the oil fields in central and southern Iraq. A spokesman for the ministry, Assem Jihad said the quantities exported from Kirkuk oil through the Turkish port of Ceyhan 166 thousand and 848 barrels, with revenues amounted to 189 million and 313 thousand and 916 dollars. He added that the exports from the field of Qayyara 877 thousand and 196 barrels, with revenues amounted to 32 million and 263 thousand and 268 dollars.

Jihad said the quantities exported to Jordan 221 thousand and 977 barrels with revenues amounted to 10 million, 381 thousand and 864 dollars. He said the average price per barrel was 85 U.S dollars and 924 cents. He added the quantities exported were loaded by 44 international companies of different nationalities. It was exported from the ports of Basra, Khor Al-Amaya, unilateral buoys on the Gulf, and the Turkish port of Ceyhan. Jihad pointed out that the ministry through its belief in informing the people on the export operations and revenues earned from it took this monthly action.

It is noteworthy that the General Authority for Customs announced the volume of revenues achieved for the month of September. It was recorded a significant increase in the volume of revenues compared to the revenues in the month of August. The Authority said in a statement that it achieved monthly revenue exceeded 97 billion Iraqi dinars in the month of September. It showed an increase from August amounted to 7 billion Iraqi dinars. The increase was due to various positive steps that contributed to the rise in the volume of trade exchange. The continuous increase in revenues realized rates in most of its centers. It comes as a natural result of the efforts of its staff working there.