The Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has Resigned from the Post

The Iraqi Prime Minister said on Friday that he will resign from parliament. A parliamentary source pointed out the arrival of the letter of resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to the House of Representatives on Saturday. The source said, “Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has officially forwarded a letter to the presidency of the parliament of his resignation from the post”. The resignation statement issued by Abdul-Mahdi and it came as a response to an order from the top Shiite cleric Ali Al-Sistani. The spokesman for the Information Office of the Outgoing Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi confirmed on Sunday about the transformation of the latter’s government to the caretaker business, after accepting his resignation in the House of Representatives.

It is noteworthy that Al-Hadithi issued a press statement and said, “What happened in parliament is the withdrawal of confidence from the government of Adel Abdul-Mahdi, has turned into a caretaker”. He added, “The government of Abdul-Mahdi will remain 30 days until the mandate of a new government”. The Prime Minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi has submitted his resignation to parliament on Saturday, after the announcement on Friday. He stressed that the resignation is important to dismantle the crisis and calm the situation in Iraq. MP Hassan Al-Khalati said the choice of the new prime minister in place of outgoing Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi “may not exceed a week.”

Khalati said in a press statement, “The choice of the prime minister may not exceed a week and the names of the circulation in the media are in the media only and no alternative name has been submitted to the prime minister”. He added, “The new prime minister shall be a person who enjoys national acceptance, full independence, and non-dependency of any entity or political party. He should have the qualities of firmness and taking important decisions due to the circumstances of the country”. Khalati stressed that “Iraq is not free from these personalities and we seek to form a government within the deadline of the Constitution and as soon as possible”.