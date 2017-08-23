The Iraqi President Approved the Revised Iraqi Budget 2017

On Monday, the President of Iraqi Republic Fuad Massoum has approved the Iraqi amended federal budget 2017. He also signed and approved the law on seizing the property of the former Iraqi regime. A statement issued by the Iraqi presidential office that the draft law was unquestionably approved on seizing and capturing the movable and immovable property of the former Iraqi regime elements. This draft law voted earlier by the Iraqi House of Representatives according to the provisions of Iraqi Constitution Article (III) of Article 73. The statement further indicated that this approved law has been established regarding identifying persons allegedly involved in seizing and appropriation of transferable and unmovable property according to former legislation, and the establishment of specific methods to end the apprehension transactions.

The statement further indicated that the Iraqi president has signed and approved the law of the Iraqi General Budget No. 44 of 2017. It was established according to the provisions of Iraqi Constitution Article III of Article 73. The statement added that this law will provide an opportunity to overcome the shortfall in the salaries of state employees, member of the popular mobilization, and the public sector in order to ensure the payments of pensions and insurance requirements of Iraqi displaced people. It will also be used to pay the receivable of audited contractors from the Federal Audit Bureau. The official Gazette indicated that it will also be utilized for the benefits of farmers, and the requirements of the oil, electricity, and health ministries.