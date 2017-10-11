The Assad Regime and Lebanese Army are One System: Israeli Defense

The Defense Minister of Israel, Avigdor Lieberman issued a statement that the Lebanese Army has lost its sovereignty and now they have become an integral part of the Hezbollah system. The Israeli daily news website Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Lieberman delivered his words in front of Israeli soldiers at the headquarters of Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv on the Jewish holiday occasion “Throne”. Lieberman said in his speech that the Lebanese Army has lost its sovereignty and now it has been considered a major part of the Hezbollah system. He added that Syria and Lebanon will be together in the next war in the North and both will be present on one front. He said that we are talking about just Hezbollah, we are talking about the Assad regime and the Lebanese Army.

The newspaper quoted the statement of Lieberman that “We must prepare for each and every possible scenario and new realities have initiated new challenges to us. He stressed that we need our enemies on the other side to reflect on any step they take against the Israeli State. He added that Israel doesn’t need to use its entire strength, power, and its entire capabilities. Israel is directing most of its efforts to avoid a new war, but we previously knew such as the meager possibilities are just irrelevant in the new Middle East. He added that everything might be changed from time to time according to new scenarios. Everything will be based on the facts that we should have to prepare for serious and critical matters because there is no safety without taking strong and powerful measures.