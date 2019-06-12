The approval of 113 Billion Iraqi Dinars for Service Projects in Nineveh

On Wednesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Planning has announced the approval and release of at least 113 billion Iraqi dinars for the implementation of service projects and the resumption of suspended projects in Nineveh. The ministry issued a statement that Iraqi minister of planning Nuri al-Dulaimi has approved the release of more than 113 billion Iraqi dinars for the implementation of service projects and the resumption of suspended projects in Nineveh. It is considered a part of the efforts of the Ministry of Planning to enhance the availability of services in the province”.

The ministry said, “The amount of (100,800,000,000) one hundred billion and eight hundred million Iraqi dinars have been approved within the annual allocations for projects. It is included in the schedules of the program for the development of regions for the year 2019 except for the receivables of contractors”. The ministry added, the approved amount of four billion five hundred million Iraqi dinars (4,500 million) was also allocated for projects listed in the petro-dollar tables for 2019.

Al-Dulaimi also approved the release of seven billion and six hundred and fifty million Iraqi dinars (7,650,000,000) based on the annual allocations for projects listed in the tables for the strategy of the poverty reduction for 2019 in Nineveh province. Point to be noted that Dulaimi also authorized concerned authorities in the Nineveh province. They will use the powers of implementation and drainage, taking into account compliance with the instructions and powers to implement the investment budget for 2019. The entire implementation will take place within the framework of reducing routine and provide the best services to Iraqi citizens in the targeted shortest time period.