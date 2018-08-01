Standards defined by the UN to form New Iraqi Government

The United Nations Mission in Iraq has stressed the formation of a comprehensive and pro-reform Iraqi government capable of meeting the demands of citizens and respond to their aspirations. “Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers Mahdi Al-Alak received today in his office the head of the United Nations Mission in Iraq, Jan Kubic,” the statement said. “During the meeting, visions were exchanged regarding the upcoming government reforms and ways to achieve development and economic progress in order to achieve stability in Iraq”. During the meeting, the Secretary-General invited Kubic to participate in the investment conference to be held in mid-August.

In a separate context of the Secretary-General stressed , according to the statement keenness of the Iraqi government to deal positively to respond and urgently with the demands of the protesters, and manifested through the package of measures issued by the Prime Minister highlighted the formation of service and security committees and determine the needs of the provinces of services”. He noted Kubiš to” The need to accelerate the formation of a new national government is comprehensive and pro-reform and be able to meet the demands of citizens and respond to their aspirations to enhance economic performance and create employment opportunities and improve services and fight corruption and work towards finding long-term solutions. ”