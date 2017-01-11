Sale of U.S Dollar & Iraqi Delegation in Economic Forum

On Tuesday, the Iraqi Central Bank issued a statement that private electronic mail system will be used in the entire operation of selling U.S dollars. The CBI said in a press statement that the Bank has started working in the private mail system in order to distribute the U.S dollars according to the evaluation and criteria for each bank and funds transferring companies. The statement further indicated that the electronic system will provide efficient control needed in the fight against corruption, smuggling, money laundering and to implement the rules for terrorism financing law. CBI pointed out that Bank has started electronic system and it will check integrity of the entire buying & selling operations of the U.S dollars. The Bank also confirmed that CBI has the capabilities to meet the requirements in the management of these operations. CBI explained that the assessment will take place after every 3 months according to the performance of banks & funds transferring companies.

Economic & Financial experts believe that Iraq is moving towards betterment but gradually. The Davos World Economic Forum will be started on Tuesday in the coming week in Switzerland and Iraq has committed to participate in this event. It is expected that Iraqi delegation will be headed by Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi. The major objective of Iraqi delegation will be to discuss the ways for economic support in reconstruction in the liberated areas in Iraq. The World Economic Forum is a membership organization. Thousands of world’s largest companies have its membership and its capital cycle is more than 5 billion U.S dollars. Most of those companies are among the top ranked companies in their specific fields. These companies perform a crucial role in shaping the future in the region and it has been considered the heart of the Forum, and their support is the actual power of the Forum.