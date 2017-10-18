Regular Flights from Iraq to Saudi Arabia will Start from 18th October

An agreement has been signed between Iraq and Saudi Arabia to start flight operations. The flights will be started from 18th October in the commencement of civil aviation between both countries. The flights operation between Iraq and Saudi Arabia stopped since the attack on Kuwait by the former Iraqi regime of Saddam Hussein in 1990. The Iraqi Transport Ministry issued a statement that the Iraqi Minister of Transport Kazem Al-Hamami met with Saudi Ambassador to Iraq Abdul Aziz Al-Shammari and discussed about the enhancement of bilateral relations between both countries in the transport sector. Al-Hamami said that there will be a joint cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Iraq within the framework. He added that a joint memorandum of understanding has been sighed between both sides in order to regulate air transport services, and providing the entire available ground services to the planes of Saudi Kingdom.

Al-Hamami stressed that Iraq is looking to open its transport facilities to entire countries in the world, especially in the gulf region. He pointed out that there are common interests with our Saudi brothers and Iraq is opening new ways of cooperation in various fields of transport sector. He indicated that both sides have agreed to fly from Saudi Arabia airports to Iraqi airports. He added that the flight operation will be started on Wednesday, 18th October 2017. The first flights will arrive from Saudi Arabia at Baghdad International Airport. The Saudi officials also expressed their readiness in providing entire available services and facilities through Saudi Airports. Both sides were agreed on regular scheduled flights to Iraqi Airways to Medina, Damam, and Jeddah airports.