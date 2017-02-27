PUK has Finalized a Roadmap to Resolve issues with Baghdad

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) has presented a supposedly feasible road map to determine and resolve the political & economic crisis in Kurdistan, including the most important “Right to Independence”. On Sunday, a statement issued by the Union that an important meeting of the Leadership Council of the National Union held on Saturday 25th February 2017 under the supervision of deputy secretary general of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Rasool Ali. The meeting was arranged to discuss the supposed way, prepared by the National Union to resolve the current issues in the map of Kurdistan region. The statement also indicated that issues regarding various political developments, difficulties in the lives of Kurdish citizens and victorious move of Peshmerga forces against Daesh were discussed in the meeting. The statement indicated that the meeting took place under the supervision of deputy secretary general, Rasool ali to approve the important roadmap prepared by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

Ali added that this roadmap is regarding to the life and living of Kurdish citizens. He continued that the National Union has been experiencing some internal problems, so the participants decided in this meeting to collect potentially workable and suitable solutions of the problems. He added that this step will bring more happiness among the members and friends of the Patriotic Union. They also discussed on the importance of reform in the institutions and system. They stressed on taking essential practical steps to address the problems of the Kurdish citizens. They also discussed on the political situation in the region and heroic & victorious move of Peshmerga forces against Daesh. He said that the roadmap of Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) has entire important and sensitive features. It will be forwarded to the Parliament to address the problems of the joint presidencies. This roadmap includes a solution in making real balanced relations between Kurdistan and Baghdad.