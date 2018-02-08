Postponement of Iraqi Budget 2018 and its Negative Effects on Kuwait Donor Conference

On Wednesday, the Advisor of Economic Affairs to the Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Saleh issued a statement that the donor conference will be held on 12th February 2018 in Kuwait. A joint international mechanism will be adopted to watch over the funds to be provided to Iraq. Saleh added in his statement about the current Iraqi position that Al-Abadi has focused in finding corruption and corrupt elements in order to eliminate them. It has been considered a specific program within the government framework and reform process of the government. He said that most of us have experienced their involvement with donors and organizations after 2003. Saleh also said that there would be a joint international mechanism to supervise and control the execution of projects using the funds to be provided by the donors during the Kuwait donor conference for Iraq and it will take place in Kuwait on 12 Feb 2018.

Saleh added in his statement that Iraq will present a new vision in order to open more doors for international investment. He pointed out that Iraqi government has a higher commission regarding investment and reconstruction. He said that the Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi is head of this higher commission and he will monitor the transparency in the execution of investment projects. Point to be noted that former Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister Bahaa Al-Araji has indicated that the postponement of the Iraqi federal budget 2018 by the Iraqi House of Representatives will deliver a negative message to the participants of Kuwait donor conference for reconstruction in Iraq. The conference will take place in Kuwait next week on 12th Feb. The participants of the conference might assume that the members of Iraqi parliament aren’t eligible in providing services allocated in the Iraqi federal budget 2018. They will raise questions that how to provide loans and grants for the reconstruction process in Iraq.