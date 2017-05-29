Old Mosul City will be Liberated After 72 Hours: Major G. Saadi

The Iraqi security forces said that they will capture the last ISIL occupied territory outside Old Mosul City within 3 days. The Iraqi armed forces are continuously fighting on the 2nd day of a new push to drive the armed group from its remaining stronghold areas in Iraq. Iraqi security forces and their allies started a massive operation seven months ago. They launched attack from 3 fronts to close in on ISIL positions in the surroundings of Zinjili, Saha and Shifa. The head of the Iraqi operation Major General Maan Al-Saadi said that our forces are pushing back to ISIL fighters, in spite of facing heavy resistance. He added that fighting is severe and stormy, but our brave forces managed to kill a large number of ISIL fighters, including 4 suicide attackers. He said that our forces are continuously fighting and we are hopeful that we will take entire control of these neighborhoods in the next 72 hours.

Al-Saadi said that people will see full control of Iraqi security forces after next 3 days and then we will be able to say that we have got back entire Old City of Mosul. He confirmed that at least 15 soldiers from Iraqi security forces have been killed in an offensive attack on the first day. He added that the armed militant group had deployed snipers, suicide attackers and suicide car bombers. He said that at least 30 ISIL fighters have been killed in massive clashes. Two Iraqi military officers informed Associated Press about the situation and mentioned the advance on Old Mosul City as “Precautious” and the battle on Sunday as “Periodic”. The beginning of new push towards the Old Mosul City initiated with the beginning of holy month of Ramadan. Old Mosul City residents are experiencing their fear over past few days in telephone interviews. Some of them said “We are waiting for a sudden death, either by bombing or hunger. Most adults eat one meal a day, either flour or lentil soup”. It is important that a large number of civilians trapped behind ISIL lines.