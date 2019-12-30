Next Permanent Government will present Iraqi Budget 2020: Al-Aqabi

The Iraqi Parliamentary Legal Committee has confirmed the presence of legal treatment about the delay in the Iraqi Financial Budget Law for 2020. A member of the Committee, Hussein Al-Aqabi issued a press statement and says, “The committee has legal treatment, which is the previous financial management law that we previously resorted to in the year 2014 when spending is done on the budget law for 2019 at a rate of 1 to 12”. He also pointed out that the law allows the Iraqi government to send any draft law, and finally remains with the Parliament.

Al-Aqabi said the internal system in the cabinet allowed the Iraqi government to send some draft laws that don’t have technical and legal issues. He also pointed out that the general budget expresses the general policy of the executive authority in the management of the state and cant’ be technically and legally for the government to send. Al-Aqabi also stressed that the current Iraqi government is a caretaker government and the Iraqi parliament is unable to set the Iraqi federal budget 2020. He added there is no permanent government with full powers. So, the supposed financial policy of the state can only be implemented by the new Iraqi permanent government.

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi Parliamentary Finance Committee confirmed on Thursday that the total deficit amount in the public budget was reached for the last time in the Parliament. It is important that the head of the Iraqi Finance Committee, Haitham al-Jubouri also issued a press statement and said the general budget for the next year 2020 is still with the government. It hasn’t been forwarded to the Iraqi Parliament due to the fiscal deficit wasn’t finalized. He pointed out that the fiscal deficit in the next year’s budget amounted to 25 billion Iraqi dinars.