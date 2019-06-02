New Investment Projects announced by NIC and Ministry of Construction

The NIC (National Investment Commission of Iraq), the Ministry of Construction, Municipalities and Public Works / Roads and Bridges Department have announced an investment opportunity to design, rehabilitation, operation and management of the road connecting entrance No. 5 of Basmaya residential City with Mohammed Al Qasim Highway. Iraqi, Arab, and foreign companies with experience and specialization are invited in investment to participate and submit their offers for this project in accordance with the Investment Law. Interested companies in the project (Rehabilitation and widening the Kut-Baghdad) road connecting entrance No. (5) in Basmaya residential City and the intersection of Mohammed Al Qasim Highway from the Army Canal Street inside the city of Baghdad with 20 km length.

The project consists of two parts, the first is outside the borders of Baghdad and the second is within the borders of Baghdad. Terms and Conditions are attached to the advertisement in NIC’s website. Bids may be sent to the National Investment Commission by an authorized person provided with a letter of authorization signed by the CEO no later than eleven o’clock on the closing day on Monday, 10/6/2019. Any bid will not be accepted after the closing date. Arab and foreign companies that do not have a branch in Iraq can send their offers through the international express mail and deliver it before the closing date.

In case of the closing date is an official holiday, the following official working day will be the closing date. The following information must be provided with regard to the company’s obligations and documents, The Company’s registration colored certificate, certified by the concerned authorities for the national companies valid for the current year. The Arab and foreign companies shall be authenticated by the Iraqi Embassy in the country of incorporation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs valid for the current year. The financial status of the company and its financial efficiency supported by a solid bank should be submitted. The winning company shall pay the cost of the publication and the last announcement.