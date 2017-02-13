New Clash Expected & Barzani offered Military Support for Baghdad

Our authentic source close to the Kurdistan party informed that the President of Kurdistan region Massoud Barzani blamed the leader of the state law, Nuri Al-Mlaiki. He blamed that Maliki provided guidance to Zerb protesters in Tehrir Square in the Iraqi central Baghdad. Massoud Barzani delivered his words in a press interview and accused Maliki for motivating Zerb demonstrators secretly in Tehrir Square in central Baghdad. The statement pointed out that Barzani has confirmed for providing his full support and military assistance to the Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi in order to maintain the security situation in Baghdad. Barzani offered for sending Peshmerga forces to provide military reinforcement.

The President of Kurdistan said that Kurdistan regional government is ready to provide any kind of military reinforcement from Peshmerga forces in maintaining the security situation in Baghdad. He added that the presence of 2 regiments of the Peshmerga force is commanding the presidential protection in Baghdad. They are ready whenever they call by the Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi to move to Tehrir Square for military reinforcements. He said that Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights has indicated about the massive amount of use of tear gas by the Iraqi security forces against demonstrators at Tehrir Square.

The news indicated about killing of one protester and a large number of injuries, including the director of the Sadr movement Ibrahim Al-Jubouri, in the Baghdad office and a number of staff members. Point to be noted that thousands of followers of Muqtada Al-Sadr, Sadrist movemet are moving from southern Iraqi provinces to Iraqi capital Baghdad. The Sadrist movement has invited supporters from all Iraqi provinces and they are gathering to take part in the protests in the capital of Baghdad. Our sources have indicated that the demonstrators are demanding a considerable change in the Iraqi electoral Commission.