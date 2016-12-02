New Agreement Between Iraq & the U.S Imposed from 1st Dec 2016

The Governor of Iraqi Central Bank Ali Mohsin issued a statement that an agreement has been signed with the United States. This agreement is specific to cut off funding sources for Daash organization and other militant groups and to stop smuggling & money laundering. He pointed out in a statement that Central Bank of Iraq will begin the implementation of international certified standards for this purpose and it will be implemented from 1st December 2016. He also confirmed that the project of removing three zeros from the Iraqi currency need a considerable amount of time and feasible financial and economic condition in the country. He pointed out in a press statement that Iraqi Central Bank is continuously working on technical process of this project and it will be launched after the availability of perfect environment for its implementation.

The statement indicated that it has been considered the first agreement of its kind between the U.S Treasury & the Federal Reserve Bank and the Iraqi Central Bank. The agreement took place to control transfer of funds in the U.S dollar and to ensure the prevention of illegal transfer of money, smuggling and money laundering. The agreement also includes the coordination and cooperation in exchange of financial data information related to the foreign currency sale and its circulation in the country. The agreement took place due to prevent the access on foreign currencies for Daash and other militant organizations. The agreement would ensure and verify that entire financial and banking institutions in Iraq will manage their purchase of foreign currency and avoid financing operations for terrorist organizations, smuggling and money laundering. The statement pointed out that specific mechanism will be adopted to control several important measures.