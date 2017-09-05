More than 2 Thousand Militants of IS Killed in Tal Afar: JOC

The Iraqi officials said that Iraqi security forces have killed more than 2 thousand militants of IS (Islamic State). The security forces also killed at least 50 suicide bombers during a major offensive to liberate area of Tal Afar in the west of Mosul. The Xinhua news agency reported that the JOC (Joint Operations Command) Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Yarallah confirmed in a televised press conference on Saturday that there were at least 2 thousand casualties of IS terrorists and more than 50 suicide bombers killed during the period from 20th August to 31st August 2017. They also destroyed and discharged 77 car bombs, 71 booby-trapped buildings and 990 roadside bombs. It was also said that at least 40 thousand Iraqi fighters from Iraqi armed forces, Iraqi federal police Rapid Response Force and CTS (Counter-Terrorism Service) participated in the battles. Ten brigades of the paramilitary fighters from Hashd Shaabi also participated in the offensive and it was supported by the aircrafts of Iraqi and international coalition.

Yarallah also indicated that Iraqi security forces suffered 115 martyrs and 680 wounded during the battles of 12 days in order to liberate Tal Afar and its surrounding areas, including the towns of Ayadhiyah and Mahalabiyah. He added that the showing casualties of Iraqi armed forces have indicated fierce battles in Tal Afar areas. The Iraqi security forces also evacuated at least 40 thousand people from Tal Afar city and its surrounding areas before and after the offensive. More than 18,830 were evacuated before 20th August and at least 21,950 during the 12 days offensive. The total area of Tal Afar is about 3,206 sq. km and it consists of Tal Afar city and 3 towns, Mahalabiyah, Ayadhiyah and Zummar. The town Zummar is under the control of Kurdish peshmerga forces and the other 2 have been liberated from the militants of IS (Islamic State).