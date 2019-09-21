The Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has requested major Chinese and international companies to invest in Iraq. Abdul Mahdi delivered his words during a speech at the World Industrialization Conference 2019, in the city of Hefei, China. He said, “The hospitality we received from the leaders of the party, government and popular in the city of Hefei, and took this precious opportunity to express our fascination with this conference and its achievements and the high quality of its exhibits and invited guests from Inside China and abroad. We wish you more brilliance, achievement, and progress”.

Abdul Mahdi added, “It is a great pleasure for me and the great Iraqi delegation coming from Mesopotamia to participate in this meeting which brings us together with the sons of the Mesopotamian civilization with the sons of the ancient Chinese civilization. We have presented to mankind many achievements in various sciences and knowledge. We communicate with you today to sustain cooperation and partnership to serve our Iraqi and Chinese the whole world”.

Abdul Mahdi also said, “It is appropriate to shed some light on the importance of relations between the Republic of Iraq and the People’s Republic of China, from its civilization and humanitarian aspects that extend throughout the same history, as well as reflecting the current stage of certain aspirations to a fruitful strategic partnership, and to seek to embody the bonds of history and cohesion with cooperation based on constructive trust and desire Certainly in achieving what befits the convergence of the glory of the civilization of Mesopotamia. It provided humanity to write with the Chinese civilization with all its knowledge and knowledge”.

He added, “The astonishing resilience of our people and their amazing will quickly take him out of the dark tunnel, and he never restored his legend as a giant spirit that always rises from the nations’ republics, and the phoenix, which rises from the ashes every time. It is not far from this picture that striking symmetry with friendly China, for its part, through at least the first half of the twentieth century, of serious events and dangerous conditions, wars and devastating effects, but was able by the will and determination of its people, and the wisdom of its political, public and partisan leadership, to overcome this The calamities, and to rise to China to put it in a very advanced status as a great nation, and a powerful economic power”.