At least $330 Million Promised by International Organizations for Iraq

On Monday, a large number of International relief associations, International non-governmental organizations, public benefit societies, and Kuwaiti relief societies engaged in making deposit guarantees amounted at 330.130 million U.S dollars for reconstruction and development programs in Iraq. The KUNA (Kuwait News Agency) attended guarantee session took place on the sidelines of a conference of non-governmental organization, in order to support the humanitarian efforts in Iraq. The session was conducted in presence of the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Hammad Al-Sabah. The Kuwait Red Crescent Society promised 2.5 million U.S dollars. The Abdullah Al-Nouri Kuwaiti Society promised 5 million U.S dollars. The Kuwaiti Patients Aid Fund promised 5 million U.S dollars. The Kuwait Islamic Charitable Society promised for 10 million U.S dollars. The Al-Najat Charity Association promised for 10 million U.S dollars. The Kuwait Heritage Society promised 10 million U.S dollars. The Kuwaiti Reform Society promised 10 million U.S dollars.

The Kuwaiti Relief Society promised 10 million U.S dollars. The Kuwait Welfare Society promised 15 million U.S dollars. The Ministry of Awqaf & Islamic Affairs, the General Secretariat of Awqaf, and the Zakaat House promised 35 million U.S dollars for reconstruction and development process in Iraq. The Red Cross State Committee also said that the requirements for the reconstruction programs in Iraq needs more than 130 million U.S dollars. The French Islamic organization promised 4 million U.S dollars. The British Islamic Relief Association also promised 4 million U.S dollars. The British Human Rights Foundation promised 30 million U.S dollars. The international institution of education from various countries promised their support with 13.430 million U.S dollars. The Turkish Relief Agency promised 10 million U.S dollars. The Qatar Charity Association will provide 5 million U.S dollars. The World Islamic Relief Organization of the Muslim World League promised 2.7 million, and the Iraqi Medical Association announced their support with 1.5 million U.S dollars.