Kurdistan Support for Al-Sadr & Use of Uranium in the War

The presidency of the Kurdistan regional government has announced a handsome support for the leader of Sadrist movement Muqtada Al-Sadr and their demonstrations regarding the reshuffle of the Iraqi electoral commission.

Point to be noted that Al-Sadr is looking for the removal of the hands of Vice President Nuri Al-Maliki and his supporters. The head in the Presidency office of the Kurdistan regional government, Fouad Hussein issued a statement the differences between the Shiites are far greater compared to the changing of Iraqi Electoral Commission. He added that these differences might reach at the end of a war. Hussein said that Maliki is working hard in every aspect in order to retake the post of Iraqi Prime Minister. It has been considered that Iraq is moving towards a dark era and the differences between the Kurds and the Shiites will be more critical. He added that Shiite leader Muqtada Al-Sadr needs the elimination of Al-Maliki’s hands and his entire support by reforming the Iraqi electoral commission. He said that the Kurdistan Democratic Party has been considered the powerful political party in the Kurdistan region and we admire the efforts of Muqtada Al-Sadr.

The magazine “Foreign Policy” reported that the international coalition led by the U.S in Syria used the drained uranium. The massive use of these deadly weapons may cause birth disabilities and cancer in newborn babies. The U.S officials also confirmed that the U.S military dropped the drained uranium in air strikes to target fuel transporting trucks in Daesh controlled areas in Syria in the end of 2015. It has been experienced for the first time that any U.S official confirmed about the use of drained uranium since 2003. The U.S forces used drained uranium thousands of times since they entered in Iraq. A U.S spokesman in the U.S Defense, General Josh Jack has indicated that the U.S forces used shells containing drained uranium during a raid in the month of November 2015 in order to destroy 350 oil trucks in the east of Syrian Desert.