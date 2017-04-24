Is there any Discrimination between Iraqi & Foreign Banks?

The Iraqi Central Bank has announced that there isn’t any kind of discrimination between Iraqi and foreign banks regarding the sale window of foreign currency especially the U.S dollars. The head of Information Office Jabbar said in a statement that all foreign banks operating in Iraq are offering available services in their entire branches. The presidents of all banks have demanded from the Iraqi Central Bank that these branches need to provide at least 70 billion Iraqi dinars. The statement indicated that the current operational capital doesn’t represent the entire share capital of the Iraqi Central Bank. It was also mentioned that all local and foreign banks operating in Iraq regarding the sale window of foreign currency should be approved according to the standards of the Central Bank of Iraq. The solid international accounting firms are available for entire banks to monitor them when some branches of foreign banks exceed the predefined limitations.

The statement further indicated that some specific criteria are excluded for banks from entering the sale window of foreign currency operation, whether they meet the criteria. Jabbar also denied the presence of discrimination in dealing between the Iraqi Central Bank and entire local & foreign banks operating in Iraq. But, according to the classification due to they have been considered a part of the Iraqi banking system. The statement also pointed out that a number of foreign and Arab banks weren’t taking interest in the current sale window operation of foreign currency with limited quantities. Point to be noted that there are a number of Iraqi banks involved in largest part of sales window for the U.S dollar. Jabbar further indicated that the Iraqi Central Bank is also selling National Bonds on behalf of the Iraqi Finance Ministry. The interest rate of these bonds will be 5% per year with a total duration of 3 years.