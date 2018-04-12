Iraqi Supreme Council Forwarded Major Corruption Files to Judiciary

On Wednesday, the Iraqi Prime Minister Haider-Al Abadi headed a meeting of the Supreme Council against Corruption. He discussed a number of major corruption files and forwarded to the judiciary. The Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister issued a statement that Al-Abadi stressed the need to keep considering the investigative evidence within the files related to massive corruption. It reflects the perfectness of the follow-up of the issues and all files should be prosecuted regardless their political or administrative backgrounds. The statement further indicated that the Supreme Council discussed the investigated files of massive corruption and referred to judiciary. He further added that drafting a general framework has its own importance for the management of work inspection in Iraq. It would confirm the performance activity of inspectors’ offices and their legal positions assigned by the ministries and their provinces. The Supreme Council also discussed its motive and made a number of decisions.

The statement added that the Council reviewed the working of the National Experts Committee (NEC) for further development on the files that were forwarded to judicial bodies. All participants stressed the importance on the development of corruption related files and issues. The NEC should report on them and keep its focus on serious corruption crimes caused the theft of public money from the country. It is important that Mansoor Al-Biji (MP of the coalition of state law) said that a number of controversial laws will be discussed in the Iraqi House of Representatives in the next session. It is due to dissatisfaction within political blocs and serious issue of incompletion of full session of the quorum in the Iraqi parliament. Point to be noted that most Iraqi parliament members aren’t attending the session and showing their concern regarding upcoming election campaign. He confirmed that most laws are broken due to political dispute within political blocs and they were unable reaching an agreement during the last session.