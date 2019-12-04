Iraqi Stock Market recorded an increase in the number of Trading Companies in November

The Iraqi market index for securities increased significantly during the month of November. There was an addition to the number of companies traded compared to the month of October. Point to be noted that the number of sessions reached 20 meetings. The Executive Director of the market, Taha Ahmed Abdul Salam said in a statement that it was based on the major objectives of the Iraqi market for securities of Law No. 74 of 2004 and instructions for trading securities and electronic trading rules. He added that it was due to persistence controls for securities dealers and finance session for the trading of securities. The trading shares of Iraqi joint-stock companies were according to the mechanisms of trading on electronic systems in November.

Abdul Salam confirmed there were 102 listed companies on the market and 58 companies of them traded in the previous month. He added that shares of 29.888 billion Iraqi dinars were traded during the month of November. Moreover, the value of those shares was 34 billion Iraqi dinars. He said the number of sales and purchase contracts executed by dealers amounted to 7039 contracts. The ISX60 market index in the first session of the month in the market was at 485.20 points and closed in the last session of the month at 485.80 points with a slight increase of 0.1%. The number of shares purchased for non-Iraqis during November amounted to 618 million shares.

It was implemented through 476 deals at 592 million Iraqi dinars from trading shares of 19 listed joint-stock companies. He added the number of shares sold from non-Iraqis was 4 billion shares. It was implemented through 669 sale deal amounted at 16 billion Iraqi dinars from the trading shares of 20 listed joint-stock companies. He explained that a comparison can be made between the month of October and November 2019. The month of November also recorded a decline of 9% in the number of sessions compared to the month of October. It is noteworthy that there was an increase in the number of companies traded, but the number of shares traded showed a decline of 52%.