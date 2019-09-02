Iraqi Oil Ministry announced Total Crude Oil Exported in August 2019

The Iraqi Oil Ministry issued a statement showing the total quantities of crude oil exported for the month of August from the oil fields in central and southern Iraq. A spokesman for the Ministry, Asim Jihad said in a statement that the total amount of crude oil exported in August was calculated at 107 million and 520 thousand and 44 barrels. He added the exported crude oil from the Kirkuk fields through the port of Ceyhan was amounted to 3 million 253 thousand 665 barrels. The total quantities exported from Qayyarah field reached 928 thousand and 963 barrels. The total amount of crude oil exported to Jordan was calculated to 3 477 thousand barrels.

The statement also indicated that total crude oil exported from the ports of Basra amounted to 3 million and 468 thousand barrels per day. Jihad added that the total amount of crude oil exported per day from Jiha field was 105 thousand barrels. The crude oil exported from the Qayyara field amounted to 30 thousand barrels and oil exported to Jordan was amounted to 0.112 barrels per day. He added that average price reached at 56.770 U.S dollars per barrel. It is important that a member of the Iraqi Finance Committee announced the imminent entry into force of the oil and gas law.

The committee member Sherwan Mirza said in a press statement that one of the recommendations made by the Finance Committee to the Presidency of the House of Representatives after hosting the Minister of Finance is the legislation of the oil and gas law during the new legislative term. He added that the oil and gas law has political dimensions as it is linked to relations between the Kurdistan region and the federal government and the province of Basra and Baghdad and all oil-producing provinces in addition to Kirkuk. He pointed out that the legislation of the oil and gas law will address some of the outstanding problems between the region and the center.