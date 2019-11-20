Iraqi Educational sector is rapidly growing and strengthening

The Iraqi Ministry of Education has taken various steps to affirm the strength of the educational process and to compensate for the school dropout following the current situation in the country. The education ministry issued a statement that the ministry has taken a number of decisions during the meeting with the general directors in the governorates and the meeting of the Opinion Commission. It was decided that entire schools in the country should complete the scheduled school hours, which represent the minimum required and qualified for students to move to the higher stage. The decision would reduce the half-year holiday for the current academic year. The commission will organize lessons School administrations in order to complete the curriculum scheduled. They should conduct school exams for the 1st semester in accordance with the approved contexts.

The Directorates of Education and the Directorate General of Educational Supervision, and school administrations will be responsible for the implementation of issued decisions. It is noteworthy that Deputy Prime Minister for Energy and Oil Minister, Thamer Al-Ghadhban issued a statement. He confirmed the creation of at least 850 job opportunities for the people of Dhi Qar province. Ghadhban added in a statement that these jobs will be distributed within the work area in the oil field sites of Dhi Qar Oil Company. He said the company’s headquarters and according to the availability of vacancy need specialization in specific areas. The Director-General of the oil company Dhi Qar that this step comes out of the concern of the Ministry and the company, and it will provide job opportunities for the unemployed in the province.

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture said 17 vegetable crops are banned from importation due to their local abundance. He called the border outlets and health control authorities to tighten procedures to protect the local agricultural product. A spokesperson for the ministry, Hamid Nayef said in a press statement that these crops include tomatoes, cucumbers, potatoes, eggplant, a number of essential crops, animal products of table eggs, chicken, and fish. Nayef said the self-sufficiency was the result of the support provided by the agriculture ministry to farmers, inputs of seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and modern technologies.