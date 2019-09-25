Iraqi delegation achieved a number of objectives during China visit

The Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Finance Minister Fouad Hussein discussed steps to finance strategic projects in Iraq with the Chinese CITIC Chairman of the Board of Directors. The Ministry issued a statement that Fouad Hussein met with the Chairman of Chinese Bank accompanied by the Ministers of Transport and Electricity and the Governors of Baghdad, Basra, Karbala, Wasit, Diyala, Anbar, Maysan, Governors of Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, Dohuk, Wasit, and Dhi Qar. The statement also indicated that they reviewed the measures during the meeting to be adopted by both sides to finalize the banking preparation to start financing projects for the 2nd step after opening accounts. It will focus on infrastructure projects, strategic projects, internal, and external railway networks.

The Iraqi delegation in China is participating in a series of meetings and technical meetings to promote economic relations between both countries. It is noteworthy that Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and his senior government officials will sign a number of agreements and MOUs (memorandum of understandings) between both countries in the sectors of infrastructure reconstruction, electricity, oil, and other major fields. Abdul Mahdi followed by Chinese officials launched the 3rd Iraqi-Chinese Economic Forum. The Iraqi delegation reached on Sunday to visit the giant Chinese communication company Huawei and visited the landmarks of the Great Wall.

The Governor of Shanghai, Ann Young welcomed the Iraqi delegation. The delegation includes a number of Iraqi governors and ministers. He said the Iraqi Prime Minister and Iraqi delegation are experiencing an amazing task. The Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and members of the delegation including governors and ministers presented investment sectors in all Iraqi provinces. It is important that a number of provinces in Iraq severely suffered a series of wars. Terrorism massively destroyed a large infrastructure in the country. They indicated that the accompaniment of most of the executive and members of the government a qualitative leap and move to the state of implementation reconstruction of Iraq and infrastructure to be the basis for construction projects.