Iraq will get $100 billion during the donor conference in Kuwait

On Sunday, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry issued a statement that Iraq will receive at least 100 billion U.S dollars during the Iraqi reconstruction conference scheduled for next week in Kuwait. A spokesman of the ministry, Ahmad Mahjoub said in a press statement that more than 70 countries have been confirmed their participation, hundreds of important investment companies in the world and many organizations that will have a role in the reconstruction of Iraq during the donor conference.

He added in his statement that Iraqi is expected to get at least 100 billion U.S dollars during the donor conference to be held in Kuwait.The spokesman of the ministry also indicated that the conference will discuss with civil society organizations, companies and countries mechanism to use the money that will be given to Iraq. It will also be discussed that how to invest money for the reconstruction of the country.