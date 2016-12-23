Iraq should utilize CBI Reserves instead of World Bank Loans: Finance Committee

A member of the Iraqi Parliamentary Finance Committee Harith Al-Harthy said that the last batch of loan from the World Bank for Iraq of 1 billion, 4 hundred and 85 million U.S dollars has no workability and it has been considered an extra amount of burden on Iraqi people.

He pointed out that the Iraqi government should get benefits from the reserves of Iraqi Central Bank. He added that recent batch of loan from the World Bank doesn’t have usefulness in the national interest, but just imposing extra amount of load on Iraqi citizens. It is important that the World Bank had suggested imposing taxes and reducing the government staff and stopping new appointments of government employees. Al-Harthy said that Iraqi government should borrow from Iraqi Central Bank and utilize CBI reserves. These reserves can be used for the development of private agriculture sector and restructuring the economic development to empower national economy without imposing additional taxes and reducing the government employees in making them jobless.

The member of Finance Committee Al-Harthy further indicated that there is a large amount of money frozen in a number of countries in the world. He said that the Central Bank of Iraq and Iraqi Finance Ministry have overworked to overcome the Iraqi federal budget shortage problem. He added that there are various question marks on the financial planning. Point to be noted that the World Bank has announced the approval of a new loan on 21st December 2016. This new loan will be provided to Iraq estimated at 1 billion and 4 hundred 85 million U.S dollars. It will be used to overcome the financial & economic problems due to the low oil prices, which decreased Iraqi oil export revenues. It is important that the International Monetary Fund had approved a loan agreement of 5.34 billion U.S dollars for three years in order to support Baghdad. Most financial experts believe that these loans will impose extra amount of burden of poor Iraqi people.