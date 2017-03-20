Iraq is at 9th among the Richest Countries in the World for Natural Resources

A website has mentioned that Iraq has marked 9th position among the 10 richest countries in the world according to natural resources. The website worldknowing.com has managed a list of more than 10 richest countries in natural resources. According to the list, Russia is at first place with estimated resources at more than 75 trillion U.S dollars. The United States is at 2nd with more than 45 trillion U.S dollars and Saudi Arabia is a 3rd with more than 34 trillion U.S dollars. The 4th position goes to Canada with more than 33 trillion U.S dollars and 5th position allocated for Iran with more than 28 trillion U.S dollars. China succeeded to get 6th position with more than 23 trillion U.S dollars and Brazil was marked for 7th position with more than 21 trillion U.S dollars. The 8th position allocated for Australia with more than 15 trillion U.S dollars and 9th position marked for Iraq with more than 14 trillion U.S dollars. The position number 10 was marked for Venezuela with less than 14 trillion U.S dollars.

So, Iraq got 9th position among the top 10 richest countries in the world regarding natural resources. But, unfortunately, massive financial corruption, political instability, poor security situation, dependence only on oil resources and various other factors involved Iraq into deep suffering from financial & economic crisis. It forced Iraqi government toward foreign borrowing in order to overcome financial & economic crisis and to secure the salary payments of state employees. Iraq has planned to start a new round of discussions & consultations with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in Washington DC in the last week of April 2017. A statement indicated that a meeting held yesterday between the IMF and Iraqi government in the Jordanian capital Amman. A discussion took place between Iraqi officials and experts of the IMF regarding the 2nd review of the agreement. The spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank with Iraqi officials will be held between 21 and23 April 2017 in Washington D.C.