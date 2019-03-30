Iraq has potential and best investment conditions in the country

Muhammad Halboussi, the speaker of Iraqi House of Representatives met with a delegation of the Republican majority leader in the U.S Senate Mitch McConnell. They discussed bilateral relations between both countries and means of strengthening them in all fields. Halboussi said during the meeting that the extremist terrorist is not only targeting Iraq but also targeting the world, and the international community must unite to fight it. He said that Iraq made sacrifices on behalf of the whole world, and achieved the military victory with the blood of his sons and the support of friends, including the United States of America, and must defeat terrorism completely, there are pockets and sleeper cells, and we believe that this is another challenge needs to continue cooperation between Iraq and its friends To eliminate this organization and extremist ideology; for a prosperous, secure and stable Iraq.

Halboussi added that one of the challenges facing us is the return of displaced people and their stability, and the provision of services to citizens. We call on international companies, including the United States, to enter into an investment. Iraq needs two types of projects, including the long-term ones such as the oil and energy sector, short and medium education, and health & housing. He said the conditions are now more favorable than ever, we must strengthen the economic partnership between the two countries through projects that reach citizens directly. McConnell also confirmed the commitment of the United States to supporting Iraq ‘s sovereignty and respect for a strong ally far of any danger and threat.