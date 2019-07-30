Iraq has announced New Investment Opportunities in the Country

The Iraqi Minister of Industry Saleh Al-Jubouri issued a statement about the preparation of 196 investment opportunities in the country. Jubouri said in a press statement that the Iraqi Industry Ministry has finalized the preparation of 196 investment opportunities for the intention of conclusive contracts for new partnerships with eligible international companies. He added that the entire contracts will take place under the laws and regulations in the country in order to transfer advanced technology to promote industrial reality in Iraq. Jubouri added that the industry is currently stumbling and trying to restore it by raising the slogan Made in Iraq.

The Ministry will restart its factories and currently has at least 140 plants working. The Industry Ministry has an aspiring plan including a government program to re-operate it powerfully and effectively. The Minister of Industry stressed on the importance of achieving security stability due to its positive ramifications on the economic reality in Iraq. Jubouri said the investors are looking for a safe environment and a stable political situation to invest their money through the establishment of fruitful and successful projects. It would provide a significant amount of boost to the Iraqi economy.

It is noteworthy that the head of the provincial council of Dhi Qar, Rahim Al-Khakani also announced the approval of the Ministry of Planning to allocate 12 billion Iraqi dinars as receivables to contractors, not disbursed for the years 2017 and 2018. The Iraqi Ministry of Planning has approved the allocation of 12 billion Iraqi dinars as receivables to contractors. Khakani said in a statement that the amount wasn’t disposed of in 2017 and 2018, and added to the annual allocations for the project amounts of differences of receivables of listed contractors in the tables of the development of the provinces and the province of Dhi Qar. He added annual allocations have become 17.7 billion Iraqi dinars after the addition, in contrast with 5.5 billion Iraqi dinars.