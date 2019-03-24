Iraq, Egypt and Jordan issued joint statement after 3-Way Summit

The tripartite Iraqi-Egyptian Jordanian took place in Cairo. The Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mehdi, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and Jordanian King Abdullah II attended the event. The leaders issued a joint statement of the 3-way summit. They valued the historical relations between their countries and the importance of working to improve the coordination between the 3-countries. They stressed the benefit from the potential offered by their geographical continuity and the integration of their strategic and economic interests. It would develop cooperation between the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Kingdom of Jordan, and the Republic of Iraq in various sectors.

The leaders reviewed the latest developments in the region. They also stressed their determination to cooperate and coordinate strategically among themselves and with other Arab brothers. It would restore stability in the region and work to find solutions for crises. It is noteworthy that a number of Arab countries are facing major issues. The recent move will provide a significant amount of support to Palestinian people’s access to all their legitimate rights. It would help in the establishment of a state on its national soil with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy and the adopted references.

They stressed the importance of combating terrorism in all its forms and confronting all those who support terrorism by financing or arming or providing safe havens and media platforms. The leaders also discussed the importance of finalizing the comprehensive battle against terrorism, following the victory achieved in Iraq against the terrorist organization and sacrifices. They pointed out the end of spatial control of a supportive organization in Syria and offered their full support for the Iraqi efforts to complete the reconstruction and return of the displaced. The leaders stressed the importance of intensive and coordinated action to empower the institutions of the modern nation-states in the Arab region. They also decided to form a working group to follow up on the work of this summit.