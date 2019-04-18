Iraq and Saudi Arabia signed 13 MOUs and Agreements

The Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and King Salman bin Abdul Aziz arranged a meeting at the Royal Palace in Riyadh. The meeting took place for the Joint High Coordination Committee Agreements and the MOU (memorandums of understanding). Abdul Mahdi said, “Saudi Arabia is a neighbor, a brotherly and developed country, and Iraq’s openness to Saudi Arabia serves the interests of both countries and peoples. Iraq is a country rich in human and natural wealth, but it has been misplaced and destroyed by wars as a result of deviations and policies that harmed Iraq and its people, along with internal war. Then we swallowed up al-Qaeda and called the terrorists. Of which can multiply”. He stressed the importance of coordination between both sides and the need to stabilize the region.

Abdul Mahdi pointed out that the government maintains the security momentum to maintain the stability of the country and is keen to establish relations with all its brothers and neighbors. He also thanked King Salman for his warm reception and for the cooperation shown by Saudi officials and ministers to implement agreements and memorandums of understanding (MOU). He also thanked the King for directing the opening of the Kaaba in front of the Iraqi delegation. King Salman bin Abdul Aziz said, “Saudi Arabia stands with Iraq and that our common denominator is our religion, our security, and our common interests which must be strengthened in all fields. We have directed ministers and officials to show all their cooperation, coordination and implementation of agreements and memoranda”.

The MOU and 13 agreements between Saudi Arabia and Iraq were signed in Riyadh in the presence of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and ministers from both sides. The memorandum of understandings was signed in the field of political consultations, the mutual recognition of product conformity certificate, on agricultural cooperation, in the field of industry and mineral wealth, the investment promotion & protection agreement, in oil, gas, and energy. There was also a major MOU in the field of scientific and educational cooperation between the Ministry of Education of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research of Iraq. They also signed MOUs on a program of cultural cooperation, and an MOU to study the feasibility of electric interconnection. Both sides also signed MOUs in the maritime field, the organization of passenger and road transport operations.