Internet Service stoppage and protests caused 3 deaths

Most parts of Iraq experienced Internet service stoppage for the 2nd day in a row. It generated protests in the country and protesters demanded better internet services. Iraqi people expressed their strong criticism and anger due to the suspension of internet service throughout the country. Demonstrators pointed out the disturbance and loss of their daily work related to the Internet. The Iraqi central government companies and businessmen have been held accountable for massive financial losses of Iraqi citizens and it was all due to the stoppage of internet service throughout Iraq. A spokesman for the Iraqi Communications Ministry said that the internet interruption caused the stoppage in a carrier line between the cities of Basra, Amara, and Nasiriyah in the south of Iraq.

The Ministry spokesman also informed the Iraqi state television that experts are continuously struggling to find an alternative path or a new cable. He stressed that Internet services will work very soon in all affected areas. Point to be noted that Kurdistan province also experienced the interruption in social networking service, including Facebook and Instagram since Saturday. Most of the areas in the Kurdistan region were unable to access internet service due to some security measures adopted by the Iraqi federal government to handle the angry protesters. It is important that at least 3 people dead and dozens of demonstrators were injured during the protests on Saturday in the provinces of Karbala, Najaf, Basra, Diwaniyah, Maysan, Muthanna, and Diwaniya.