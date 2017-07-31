Important visit of Al-Sadr to Saudi Arabia

The visit of Sadrist movement leader Muqtada Al-Sadr to Saudi Arabia has been considered a valuable and extraordinary action and it was his first visit since 2006. Some political experts believe that this new step might upset the internal situation in Iraq due to Iran has been influencing in the country. The Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Saud received Al-Sadr at Jeddah on Sunday evening. The official statement has mentioned the purpose of Al-Sadr visit to Saudi Arabia and indicated that the visit includes the discussion about Saudi-Iraqi relations and various issues regarding national interests. The visit of Al-Sadr took place after receiving an official invitation from Saudi Arabia. It will enable Sadrist movement to present its policies to entire regional powers. Point to be noted that Al-Sadr and its followers supposedly need to declare the logical and political detachment from the Iranian dependence because it disturbed Iraq severely.

Al-Sadr didn’t stop to highlight his opposition to the Tehran agenda in Syria and Iraq on various occasions. Massive protests were also announced recently by the Sadrist movement supporters against interference of Iran in their country. It was not to point out the agenda of Sadrist movement leader due to he had already rejected any kind of military and political participation of Iran in the Iraqi territory. The visit of Al-Sadr to Saudi Arabia is also regarding strengthening the relations between both countries in the current circumstances. Both sides will find new ways towards understanding and joint cooperation. It was pointed out by Al-Jazeera newspaper that the visit of Shiite leader Muqtada Al-Sadr took place after receiving an invitation from Saudia Arabia. He will meet Saudi officials to discuss closer ties between Iraq and Saudi Arabia on the basis of good neighborliness. He also rejected to join the militias in the Syrian war and rejected Iranian participation in Iraq.