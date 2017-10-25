Important Meeting of Iraqi President with Rex Tilerson

The Iraqi President Fuad Masoum met with the U.S Secretary of State Rex Tilerson and the U.S delegation in the Presidential Office. He discussed about the current political situation in Iraq and bilateral relations between Iraqi and the United States. He stressed that friendly relation between Baghdad and Washington has its own importance. He also admired the support of Washington for Iraqi people in various fields, especially in the war against terrorism and making a peaceful Iraq. He also stressed the unbeatable unity and self-determination of Iraq. He expressed his assurance that understanding and dialogue will be started on the basis of Iraqi Constitution using an effective roadmap in order to resolve the problems in the country. He discussed about the crisis between the Iraqi federal government and the regional government of Kurdistan as these crises became more severe due to referendum took place on 25th November 2017.

Masoum also expressed his satisfaction and confirmed that both sides are ready to start a process of positive dialogue as soon as possible. He added that both sides would reach peaceful solutions for their entire issues and problems in order to ensure the unity of Iraq and security of Iraqi people. He said that Baghdad and Erbil should use their energies to defeat terrorism and to support the joint operations. It would build a secure, stable, and respectful democratic state to achieve their entire goals. Masoum said that the Baghdad will be focused on the implementation of the Iraqi Constitution in entire fields with any exception. He also confirmed that entire controversial issues will be resolved peacefully. He pointed out that Iraq needs to get benefits from the experiences of international community, especially the experience of the United States and the United Nations to reach positive solutions on the issues of disputed areas in the country.