Important Meeting of Iraqi FM with Iranian Industry & Trade Minister

The Iraqi FM (Foreign Minister) Ibrahim Al-Jaafari welcomed an Iranian delegation at his office in Baghdad. The Iranian Minister of Industry and Trade Muhammad Sharit Madari headed the Iranian delegation arrived in Baghdad. Both sides discussed the bilateral relations between both countries. They stressed on the importance of strengthening relations and significant amount of cooperation in different fields in Iraq. They also discussed about the efforts between both sides to receive the Iranian visitors of Imam Al-Hussein. Al-Jaafari referred it to the deep understanding in the bilateral relations between both countries. He said that relations between Iraq and Iran are based on historical and geographical facts; it ties friendly people from both countries. He also appreciated the considerable amount of support from Iran in international forums and war against terrorism. Al-Jaafari stressed that Iraq is in the favor to establish best relations among its entire neighboring countries, especially with Iran.

The Iraqi foreign minister also said that Iraqi government is looking to increase the volume of trade exchange between Baghdad and Iran. He said that current relations among countries in the world based on the understanding of common interests. He pointed out that Iraq has been experiencing a global war and Iranian people have shown their handsome support for Iraq. He added that Iraqi security forces have achieved great victories and took back almost entire area captured by Daesh organization and other terrorist gangs and ISIL. He said that Iraqi government welcomes Iranian support for participation and contribution in the reconstruction of infrastructure in various Iraqi cities. Al-Jaafari said that Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs is doing its efforts in making the pilgrimage of Imam Hussein as a success and to facilitate the essential procedures for the visitors. Iranian Minister also congratulated Iraqi people on the great victories in war against terrorism and to eliminate Daesh and Islamic State militant groups from their country.