Important Meeting of Al-Abadi with Barzani & Talabani in Erbil

On Tuesday 7th March 2017, the Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi met with the President of Kurdistan Region, Massoud Barzani. Both leaders discussed on the unification of political debate and investment acceptance. The office of the Iraqi Prime Minister issued a statement that Iraqi Prime Minster Haider Al-Abadi met with the Kurdish President Massoud Barzani in Erbil. Both sides admired the victorious achievement in Mosul during meeting and they stressed the importance to carry on the strength of these victories. Both leaders agreed to emphasis on empowering the work between Baghdad and Erbil. The statement also pointed out that both sides stressed the alliance of political debate and opening the ways of investment in the country. The statement indicated that Al-Abadi has invited every political element to hook up political debate of the state in the country. It would be more beneficial working together to meet the challenges in finding best solutions for them.

Al-Abadi also said that a number of attractive doors have been opened in the country for foreign investors to participate in the different investment sectors. They also discussed on the issue of displaced people and future planning for their resettlement in their home towns. He added that there should be great coordination and understanding between Iraqi security forces and different types of Kurdish Peshmerga forces. It would be in the best interest for both countries in the fight against terrorism, especially against ISIS and Daesh organization. The Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi visited yesterday in the recently liberated areas in the city of Mosul after a massive military operation. He was briefed on the recent progress and termination of terrorist’s headquarters and shelters. Al-Abadi is also the Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces; he met with Jalal Talabani (secretary general of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan “PUK”) and discussed on the political situation in the country.