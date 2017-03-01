Important Meeting between Iraqi & Swiss Foreign Ministers in Geneva

On Tuesday, a statement issued from the office of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry. The statement indicated that the Iraqi Foreign Minister, Ibrahim Jaafari met with the Foreign Minister of Switzerland in the meetings of Human Rights Council. These meetings held in Geneva, Switzerland. Ministers from both sides discussed bilateral relations between Iraq and Switzerland. They also discussed about ways to promote alliance within the joint cooperation framework between both countries. The statement further indicated that the Iraqi Foreign Minister said that Iraq is in state of war and fighting against terrorist groups, especially against Daesh organization. He added that members of Daesh came in Iraq from more than 100 different countries. So, Iraq still needs more international support in order to eliminate terrorist groups and terrorism from the country. He confirmed that Iraq has a handsome amount of natural resources, but the country is currently experiencing the worst situation in various provinces.

The Iraqi Foreign Minister also said that Iraq is facing critical financial crisis due to the lowest global oil prices. He added that massive expenses in the war against terrorism imposed extra-amount of burden on the country. So, we are looking forward for handsome contribution from our friendly countries. He said that Iraqi security forces have liberated Mosul with the cooperation of our international allies. Now, we will focus on the reconstruction of the infrastructure destroyed by Daesh organization and other terrorist groups. Jaafari stressed the need to activate the economic agreement signed between both countries in 1977 and opening a Swiss embassy in Baghdad. He also asked the launch of Iraqi funds frozen in the Swiss banks estimated at 1 billion U.S dollars. The Swiss Foreign Minister ensured Swiss solidarity of Iraq and confirmed the Swiss support for Iraq. He also congratulated on major victories in the war against terrorism and getting the membership of the Human Rights Council.