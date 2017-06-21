Here are Important Issues Discussed in the Iraqi-Saudi Meeting

A statement issued after a meeting of Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi with the Saudi King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz on Monday in Saudi Arabia. The statement indicated that both sides stressed on the importance of elimination of terrorism and its financing sources. The Saudi Press Agency published a joint statement on Tuesday that an important meeting took place. The Iraqi Prime Minster met with the Saudi King and a number of senior government officials from both sides also attended the meeting. The Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Nayef also participated in the meeting. The statement indicated that Nayef also arranged a session of talks with Al-Abadi and both sides agreed to strengthen joint action to meet these major challenges and in the foreground of the fight against terrorism and extremism in its entire forms and its demonstrations. Both sides stressed the importance of elimination of terrorism elements and their financing sources.

The statement further mentioned that both countries have expressed their strength of character to continue their extraordinary efforts in the fight against terrorist organizations, especially Daesh organization and ISIS. Their criminal activities affected a large number of innocent people in both countries. He stressed their eagerness to empower their brotherly relations in achieving their common interests and all good working for two brotherly peoples. They also stressed the importance of promoting peace and security in the region. Both sides agreed to establish a Council of coordination between the two countries to enhance strategic level relations as it will open new horizons of cooperation in a number of fields, including security, politics, economic development, trade, tourism and investment. They agreed on the partnership between private sector in both countries and implementation of the agreements including memorandum of understanding in achieving common objectives. Al-Abaid also expressed the appreciation of Iraqi government to the Saudi Arabia for their massive efforts for the reconstruction process in Iraq.