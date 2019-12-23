Foreign Investment and current security situation in Iraq

A large number of international companies have realized the feasibility and importance of investment in the Iraqi markets. It satisfied them to enter into bilateral partnerships to expand their work in advancing the services provided to live up to the global performance. The region’s leading video-to-demand viewing service, STARZPLAY has announced a new partnership with Asiacell Iraq, the leading provider of high-quality mobile and Internet services in Iraq with a subscriber base of over 14 million subscribers. The STARZPLAY platform will be available to subscribers of the “Internet without Borders” package under the partnership agreement. They will obtain a STARZPLAY subscription within the package.

The vice president of STARZPLAY’s Sales and Business Development, Raghda Abu Fadel has confirmed that the major objectives of the company are to establish a set of partnerships with telecom providers so that we can provide the best value propositions to our clients with flexible payment options through existing mobile phone contracts. The recent partnership with Asiacell Iraq also confirmed the company’s commitment to this strategy. The company will provide enhanced customer service through bundled packages for subscribers. Asiacell spokesman, Abdullah Hassan said, “We are also pleased to announce our continued expansion into the important and rapidly growing consumer market as we advance our plans to expand in the MENA region”.

Hassan added, "Our company has always been a pioneer in creating the digital experience in Iraq. We are proud of this important partnership with STARZPLAY the region's leading video-to-demand viewing service to increase consumer satisfaction. STARZPLAY has a wide presence in 20 countries across the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia.