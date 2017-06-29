Expected Military Response from the U.S Defense against Iranian Forces in Syria

The U.S Defense Secretary James Mattis issued a press statement that the troops of the United States deployed in some parts in Syria will not shoot at sight for just their self-defense. He also pointed out that Washington will coordinate with Moscow regarding the approach of Syrian government forces and the presence of Iranian Shiite Militia elements in Syria. Mattis further added in his press statement that in the light of current military operations in Syrian should concentrate on the enemy presence areas. He stressed that the U.S forces will not shoot at sight for just their self-defense. He added that the U.S administration will coordinate with the Russian officials regarding the approach of other forces, such as Russian or Syrian governmental forces.

Mattis said that the American government is well aware about the presence of Iranian Shiite militia elements and members of Hezbollah, and they might be next to those forces in the battle field. He explained that current situation prevents any clash with Russian troops present in Syria and it should be discussed at various levels, such lack of coordination and communication between both sides. He pointed out that there is a critical situation that needs alternate to avoid engagement line, but the U.S forces will shoot supposed militants in other cases. He stressed that the U.S government reject to be dragged into a battle right in the middle of the Syrian civil war. We are continuously trying to put an end to it using our diplomatic efforts.