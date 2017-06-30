Entire Mosul City Liberated after killing 600 Militants at Nouri Mosque Area

On Thursday, the commander of the Iraqi Anti-terrorism forces, Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi issued a statement that the Iraqi armed forces are moving towards the remaining controlled areas of Daesh organization and other terrorist gangs in the old city of Mosul. He pointed out that the fight against terrorism improved upon Al-Nouri mosque. Asadi further added in his press statement that we are experiencing heavy resistance from Daesh terrorist and militants, but they are unable to stop the progressive movement of Iraqi armed forces. He added that there are a large number of terrorist elements from Daesh organization and other terrorist groups have been killed during the liberation of Al-Nouri mosque. The commander of Anti-terrorism forces also confirmed that at least 600 armed militants from Daesh and other terrorist groups have been killed in the operation for the liberation of Al-Nouri mosque.

It is important that the Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi also confirmed on Thursday that the a beacon of humpback and Al-Nouri mosque have been taken back and liberated from Daesh and ISIS terrorists. It would end their self-created mini Islamic State. On Thursday, the Iraqi Defense Ministry has announced that the all elements from Daesh and other militant groups have been eliminated after the successful restoration by the Iraqi security forces of Great Nouri mosque in the old city of Mosul. The Iraqi Defense Ministry issued a detailed statement that Daesh and ISIS have been washed out completely from entire Mosul including the old city of Mosul. The old city of Mosul had been considered a difficult target to liberate from terrorists and militants due to its heavily populated areas. It is important that there were a large number of Iraqi citizens stuck in the old city of Mosul and their safety was one of the major and critical tasks for Iraqi security forces.