Did US-Led Coalition Attack on Hashd Al-Sha’abi Forces near Iraq-Syria border?

A commander of Iraqi PMU (Popular Mobilization Units) has indicated that the US-led coalition is responsible for a deadly attack recently took place on its forces near the Syrian border. He also confirmed that Daesh elements weren’t behind this recent attack because they don’t have smart weapons used in this deadly attack. The commander of PMU, Sayyed Al-Shuhada Brigades issued a statement on 7th August 2017 that the US-led coalition attacked on its military base in the Al-Tanf region using smart bombs and artillery weapons on Iraqi PMU forces fighting against Daesh in Iraq and Syrian border. At least 30 Iraqi volunteer forces from Hashd Al-Sha’abi have been killed in this deadly attack. He blamed that U.S forces killed 30 Iraqi troops of Hashd Al-Sha’abi, but Daesh also claimed responsibility for this deadly incident. The spokesman for the US-led forces, U.S Army Colonel Ryan Dillon has denied the allegations.

Dillon said that reports are incorrect and the US-led coalition forces didn’t conduct air strikes in that area at the time of incident. A spokesman of PMU, Karim Al-Nouri said in a television interview with Al-Mayadeen television channel of Lebanon that the alleged attack wasn’t conducted by Daesh elements due to they don’t have any kind of smart bombs and he also mentioned the attack as intentional. He explained that it was impossible for the U.S military and US-led coalition to manage attack mistakenly and target the Iraqi troops. Point to be noted that the U.S had threatened Hashd Al-Sha’abi forces prior to the incident in this area and warned them against reaching the Iraqi-Syrian border. Abu Ala Al-Wella’ei is commanding the Brigades, informed the Tasnim News Agency of Iran that this deadly attack was conducted by Daesh terrorists against the Hashd Al-Sha’abi forces on a military base. He also denied the claim that US-led coalition forces targeted Iraqi troops mistakenly.