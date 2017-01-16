Deletion of Zeros and Issuance of Iraqi Treasury Bonds

On Sunday, the Iraqi Central Bank issued a statement that CBI has full control in managing Iraqi dinar. The CBI further indicated that the project deletion of zeros from Iraqi dinar currency will not be executed currently.

The governor of Iraqi Central Bank said in a press statement that they have experienced rumors about the risk of Iraqi dinar currency, but it is not true. It generated degradation causing a significant amount of decline against most international currencies, especially against the U.S dollar. He added that Iraqi dinar currency is under control progressively. He said that the Central Bank of Iraq didn’t mention any specific date for the execution of project regarding deletion of zeros from Iraqi dinar currency. The statement pointed out that this project will be executed after the availability of feasible conditions and stability in the country. The CBI governor stressed the need to confirm the success of the process of deletion of zeros before its execution. He said that the CBI is technically preparing the project prior to bring it practical.

The Iraqi Parliamentary Finance Committee issued a statement on Sunday that the Finance Ministry has issued foreign and domestic treasury bonds. These bonds will be used to overcome the budget deficit problem of Iraqi federal budget 2017. The statement pointed out that the Iraqi government looking to get long-term soft loans from the World Bank. A member of the Finance Committee, Ahmed Serhan said that the Finance Ministry is looking to issue local financing bonds or foreign treasury bonds by selling shares to Iraqi citizens in order to meet the budget deficit for the current year’s budget 2017. He added that the Iraqi budget shortfall is estimated at more than 21 trillion Iraqi dinars. He said that extraordinary national and political decision is essential to eliminate the administrative and financial corruption and strict policies should be implemented to control the issue.